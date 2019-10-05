Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Columbia Banking System Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 199,831,885.68% 8.50% 1.30% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Columbia Banking System Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 71.32M 36 15.45 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Columbia Banking System Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -16.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbia Banking System Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.