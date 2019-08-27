Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Columbia Banking System Inc. has 92.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Columbia Banking System Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.50% 1.30% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Columbia Banking System Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. N/A 36 15.45 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Columbia Banking System Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

$39 is the average price target of Columbia Banking System Inc., with a potential upside of 17.68%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -6.36%. With higher possible upside potential for Columbia Banking System Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Columbia Banking System Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Columbia Banking System Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc.’s rivals beat Columbia Banking System Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.