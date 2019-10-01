Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Oil-dri of America (ODC) Sellers Increased By 55.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $44.49 million giving it 15.12 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see -14.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 151,597 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Oil-dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) had an increase of 55.45% in short interest. ODC’s SI was 32,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 55.45% from 21,100 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Oil-dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)’s short sellers to cover ODC’s short positions. The SI to Oil-dri Corporation of America’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 6,772 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role; 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 0.05% less from 3.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 33,342 shares. 635 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.01% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 131,100 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 12,381 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) for 423 shares. Bridgeway owns 31,200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 24,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 3,446 shares in its portfolio. North Star Management holds 67,360 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Heartland Incorporated reported 75,000 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256,189 shares. American Int Gp Inc has 3,295 shares. Zpr Invest owns 10,521 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 526 shares.

Since June 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $91,496 activity. Hindsley Paul bought 2,788 shares worth $84,447.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $258.94 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name.

More notable recent Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Molly D. VandenHeuvel Announced as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Susan Kreh Announced as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 28,873 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 12,181 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Ct reported 3.09% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 3.42M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 201 shares. Da Davidson & reported 5,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 107,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Limited Company invested in 0% or 6,242 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co stated it has 22,695 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability invested in 378,723 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd invested in 971,223 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 330,582 shares. Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. $5,633 worth of stock was bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1. $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO. Stein Clint also bought $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Columbia Banking System (COLB) announces CEO Hadley Robbins to retire, current COO Clint Stein named successor – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.