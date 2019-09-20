Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Has 0.66 Sentiment

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $44.49M giving it 15.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see -14.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 298,003 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 51 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 77 sold and reduced positions in Ascena Retail Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 173.41 million shares, down from 182.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ascena Retail Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 47 Increased: 39 New Position: 12.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Sg Americas Lc has 19,473 shares. 9,781 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 7,127 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Raymond James & reported 104,727 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 70,703 shares. Jcsd, California-based fund reported 43,014 shares. Sei reported 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 3.11M shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 553 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 77,075 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.97% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). The Georgia-based Advisory Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Westwood Gru Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 827,894 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. On Monday, July 1 the insider BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433. Stein Clint bought $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. 173 shares valued at $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shareholders Booked A 30% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Columbia Banking System, Inc. Common Stock (COLB) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No reply to lenders from Ascena Retail – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Retail Stocks on the Verge of Bankruptcy – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $60.15 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.