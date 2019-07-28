Columbia Banking System (COLB) to pay $0.28 on Aug 21, 2019; Cit Group (CIT) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:COLB) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Columbia Banking System Inc’s current price of $37.34 translates into 0.75% yield. Columbia Banking System Inc’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 263,012 shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer

Cit Group Inc (CIT) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 101 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 123 sold and reduced stakes in Cit Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 94.69 million shares, down from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cit Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 103 Increased: 62 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Howe & Rusling Inc has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya has 0.04% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co holds 8,316 shares. Millennium Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 279,950 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 6,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 240,524 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct invested 3.26% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 79,901 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 20 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Smithfield Trust Comm owns 180 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 378,072 shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO also bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares. Stein Clint bought $4,656 worth of stock or 143 shares. 173 shares valued at $5,633 were bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. holds 19.17% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. for 3.42 million shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 612,500 shares or 5.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 4.62% invested in the company for 303,000 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 3.61% in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.65 million shares.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 404,897 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500.