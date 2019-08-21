Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) by $1.24 Million as Stock Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 155,098 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA)

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 46,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 378,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 331,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 159,949 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. Stein Clint also bought $4,656 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. $5,633 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by Lawson David C on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd reported 59,409 shares. Tributary Capital Lc invested in 378,072 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.01% or 47,666 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 240,524 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc reported 6,816 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.06% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 351,439 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Limited Com invested in 0.94% or 48,043 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 46,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,246 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 37,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 70,300 shares. Schroder Invest Management reported 2.98M shares. Stanley Capital Ltd accumulated 1.7% or 1.54 million shares. Clearline Capital Lp has 358,082 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 88,919 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 11,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Teton Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Invesco holds 0% or 407,576 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,373 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Northern Trust Corporation has 536,761 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by Gendel Mitchell. $51,689 worth of stock was bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.