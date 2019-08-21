Columbia Asset Management Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $438,912; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $1.88 Million; Share Price Rose

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 8,276 shares to 230,317 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 70,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow reported 2,250 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 130,689 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,242 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America, a New York-based fund reported 5,479 shares. Gruss And invested in 0.52% or 4,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 664,911 shares. Ims Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd owns 2,132 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kopp Investment Ltd Com holds 4,596 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 225,666 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group holds 1.09% or 20,652 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,682 are owned by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,458 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

