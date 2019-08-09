Columbia Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982; Kemet (KEM) Shareholder Apis Capital Advisors Upped Stake

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.96. About 61,429 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE)

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 631,923 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84M for 33.18 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,340 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America De. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The New York-based Millennium has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 4,210 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank stated it has 143,025 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 3,162 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 35,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl reported 3,810 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 39,172 shares. The Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 5,443 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. $165,024 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,800 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 52,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 12,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, First LP has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 204,861 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 75,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,145 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Pnc Services Grp has 5,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 581 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Tiaa Cref Management Limited holds 0% or 216,000 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 665,501 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 18,000 shares. 108,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 89,552 shares.