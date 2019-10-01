Columbia Asset Management Stake in General Mills (GIS) Decreased by $328,744 as Valuation Rose; Facebook (Call) (FB) Holder Srs Investment Management Boosted Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 1.23 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $175.26. About 11.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 28/03/2018 – Calls to delete Facebook have taken momentum in the wake of the data sharing scandal; 17/04/2018 – Facebook may face billions in fines over its Tag Suggestions feature. Via @verge:; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 27/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK FILED IN CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS, SEEKING CLASS ACTION STATUS; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,644 were accumulated by Texas Yale Corp. American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has 10,000 shares. Amer Rech And Management has 325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers invested in 0.23% or 9,665 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,710 shares. Washington Tru invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Park Circle holds 1.36% or 38,100 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Philadelphia Company owns 220,923 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 48,435 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stewart Patten Company Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,810 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 6,470 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey Associates Inc has 0.72% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 12,405 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,525 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% or 1,623 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 6,739 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 7.22% or 4.38 million shares. 73,325 were accumulated by Night Owl Cap Management Lc. Benin Mngmt holds 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,125 shares. 18,384 are owned by Next Fin Gru. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd accumulated 42,565 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 1.58% or 107,490 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.45% or 11,302 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 3,725 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Oh stated it has 202,943 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 432,013 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 1.23% or 60,117 shares.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 240,000 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $233.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 89,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,136 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.