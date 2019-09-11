Columbia Asset Management Maintains Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW); Ally Finl (ALLY) Shares Rose While Towle & Co Has Lowered Stake by $4.91 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 3.02 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 801,435 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $342.45 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

