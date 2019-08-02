Columbia Asset Management Maintains Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK); V3 Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 927,813 shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 681,795 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 9,114 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 29,006 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America reported 0.23% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 179,169 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 425,755 are held by Automobile Association. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 8,121 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 10,007 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 49,249 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Grp Inc has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,368 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 5,128 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 27,550 shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,862 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 11,689 shares. Moreover, National Wi has 0.79% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,055 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 309,752 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 176,410 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

