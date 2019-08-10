Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Stock Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Oppenheimer & Company Upped Its Position

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 1,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 72,518 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 70,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.36. About 69,865 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh has 1,137 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 268,494 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,338 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 57,639 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,274 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 304,482 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.4% or 163,515 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj, a Japan-based fund reported 710 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.11% or 6,459 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 1.97M shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.04% or 49,731 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.98% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 96,707 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12,172 shares to 35,321 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,366 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 33.09 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 300 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 3,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 39,172 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Invest has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 9,900 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 15,400 shares. 6,382 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 4,210 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 84,969 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,230 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,402 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). State Street reported 355,536 shares.