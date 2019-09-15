Columbia Asset Management Lowered Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Position by $587,440 as Valuation Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $538,608

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28 million shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 5,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,209 shares to 41,208 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,688 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.