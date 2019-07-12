Columbia Asset Management Lifted Stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by $729,300; Kepos Capital LP Lifted Its Position in United States Steel (X) by $3.83 Million

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.07M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 1033.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 201,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,145 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 19,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 7.14M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sets Cash Tender Offer for 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 202; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH

