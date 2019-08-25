Columbia Asset Management Holds Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW); Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Declined

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

