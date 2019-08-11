Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Its Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Holding by $729,300; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $31.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 2.12 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $98.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).