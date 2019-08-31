Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered D T E Energy Company (DTE) Position by $395,188 as Market Valuation Rose; Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) Market Value Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 933,763 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 67,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 427,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 360,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1.63 million shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $276,164 activity. On Thursday, May 30 Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 4,000 shares. Reeves Michael L also bought $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Geode Capital Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 335,795 shares. 28,523 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 333,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 240,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 33 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 6,594 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 20,948 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 905,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 11,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spark Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares to 158,181 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,910 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $372.65M for 15.89 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset holds 0.01% or 7,640 shares in its portfolio. World Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,166 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 797,714 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,526 were reported by Monroe Bankshares & Mi. 13,031 are owned by Horizon Investments Ltd Company. Prudential has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Comerica Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 77,671 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York reported 100 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 146,671 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 7,946 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 39,133 shares. Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Mai Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 5,410 shares. E&G Advisors Lp invested 0.15% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DTE or AEP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares to 123,883 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).