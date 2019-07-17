Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Facebook Class A (FB); Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by $787,430 as Stock Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 277,882 shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 64.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 3,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Sends ‘Excuses’ to U.K. Lawmakers Rather Than Its CEO

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokota Management LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 85,000 shares. Moreover, Shellback Cap Lp has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc has 53,691 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton has invested 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 812 are held by Blue Chip. Peak Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.17% or 2,986 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 369,174 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 30,954 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Lp. 75,384 are held by Maryland Cap Management. Bamco owns 93,116 shares. 35,542 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Wade G W And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,312 shares. Yhb Investment has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 45,359 shares to 125,571 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 26,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FENY).