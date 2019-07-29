Columbia Asset Management Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $438,912; Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.43 Million; Shares Rose

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Trust owns 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 595,338 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 52,472 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Private Na has 71,676 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,407 shares stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 65,169 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Alaska Permanent Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,157 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 586,510 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Sns Financial Grp Inc Llc reported 68,305 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc holds 2.22% or 13.54M shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability has 751 shares. 42,271 are owned by City Hldgs Commerce. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.6% or 543,640 shares. Greenbrier Prns Mngmt Lc stated it has 400,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 4.18M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.43% or 17,199 shares. Windward Capital Management Co Ca stated it has 32,070 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 65,500 were accumulated by Advent Management De. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gam Ag stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 1.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.23% or 1,142 shares. 6,543 were reported by Hrt Fin Lc. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 705 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). International invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capstone Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,053 shares. 17,578 were reported by First Dallas Secs. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 9,898 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake.

