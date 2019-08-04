Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) as Share Value Declined; Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 123.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Ltd has invested 0.56% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 5,128 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 136,496 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,538 shares. 1.20M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Pnc Service Group owns 85,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 16,454 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

