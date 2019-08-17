Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding by $1.06 Million; Cypress Funds Decreased Its Position in Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) by $4.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 830,464 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why XPO Logistics Shares Slumped 17.2% in February and Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XPO Shrinks Share Count Further As It Buys Back Another 17 Million Shares – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 497,603 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.76% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Co has 216,273 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 4,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 67,126 shares. M&T Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.13% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oakworth has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Llc owns 1.83% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 37,680 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability reported 788,000 shares stake. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 10,330 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 339,066 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,523 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 58,724 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). D L Carlson Invest Grp invested in 31,338 shares. Axa holds 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 246,214 shares. Private Na owns 6,914 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And reported 1,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.02% or 24,923 shares. Wade G W Inc holds 5,409 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Forbes J M & Communication Llp invested in 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 0.44% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Diker Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 239,760 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust Company owns 12,943 shares. 4,107 are held by Rockland.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Board of Directors Approves Seven Percent Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is The Biggest Component Of My Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.