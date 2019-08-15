Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Position in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Price Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Raised Holding

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $217.45. About 177,987 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 13,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 56,978 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 43,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 126,619 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 172,701 shares to 87,207 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 14,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,128 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Q2 2019 Results to Be Released July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vocera to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on December 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “First Vocera Smartbadge Delivered to Long-time Healthcare Customer – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com has 300 shares. California-based World Invsts has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Co reported 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 17,254 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 220,172 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 692,539 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 34,675 were accumulated by Parametric Port. Numerixs Techs Inc stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 30,932 are held by Friess Llc. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Street Corp holds 0% or 600,750 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,856 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 163,772 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0% or 8,802 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,955 shares. 282,728 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Cls Invests holds 59 shares. Product Partners Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,503 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 127 shares. Prudential owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,666 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 37,277 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has 2,836 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 12,253 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.84 million for 32.36 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.