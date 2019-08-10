Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holding by $483,982; Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.36. About 69,865 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 43,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares to 14,540 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,181 were reported by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory Services owns 132,704 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 198,497 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 80,050 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 7,222 shares. Alpinvest Partners Bv reported 7,573 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 128,669 shares. Quantum Capital Management has 11,530 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc reported 1.93% stake. Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 2.53% or 91,502 shares. America First Invest Advisors Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,232 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.86% or 235,622 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0.32% or 28,324 shares. Ssi Invest Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 17,340 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 31,644 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). United Serv Automobile Association reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Parametric Ltd Llc accumulated 73,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 282,728 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 84,573 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Aqr Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,496 shares. Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 30,866 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 27,454 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 14,286 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 33.09 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.