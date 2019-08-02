Columbia Asset Management Decreased Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) as Stock Value Rose; First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Position by $9.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancsh (FCNCA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 23,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 93,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21M, up from 70,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancsh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $447.61. About 9,718 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $221.29. About 26,095 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,345 shares to 123,883 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85M for 32.93 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 572,272 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $60.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. 2,250 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton. The insider DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875. Shares for $35,268 were bought by NIX CRAIG L on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.