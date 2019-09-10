Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Market Valuation Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $12.01 during the last trading session, reaching $203.07. About 134,206 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 8.57M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 197,088 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 38,963 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 1,607 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 2,026 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.48 million shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,805 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 11,000 shares. 1,839 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Company. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 4,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 37,277 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 4,210 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $89.14M for 30.22 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 320,902 shares stake. Walleye Trading Llc invested in 0.11% or 262,607 shares. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,731 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 306,865 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 64,023 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regions Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atlas Browninc reported 4,732 shares stake. Highland Cap LP has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capwealth Advisors Limited Com owns 170,004 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 20,269 shares. Markel owns 275,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rodgers Brothers has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 222,075 shares.

