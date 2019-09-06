Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Stock Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Increases Holding in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP)

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $241.78. About 208,593 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $217.77. About 75,114 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.41 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,468 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. 686 shares valued at $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN COMMUNITY – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy NeCastro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,402 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 23,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 127 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 32,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 9,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 33,000 shares. 300 are held by Mufg Americas Holdg Corp. Northern stated it has 138,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 66,688 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 668 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Ent Svcs holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CP’s President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Battle of the Railroad Stocks: Canadian National (TSX:CNR) vs Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific: With Improved Margins, It’s Now A Highly Profitable Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Rail Industry Look Beyond Operating Ratio? – Benzinga” with publication date: April 11, 2019.