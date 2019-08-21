Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Share Price Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $29.52 Million as Stock Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $219.64. About 102,621 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 351,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 904,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.36 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.68 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 686 shares valued at $165,024 was bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 121,236 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $73.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 103,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.