Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by $483,982 as Share Price Rose; Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $370,740

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $264.05. About 94,353 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.68. About 3.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.04% or 27,454 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 2,026 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Earnest Partners Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 282,728 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Ajo LP reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.06% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 84,969 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,300 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 2.55M shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares to 20,164 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.75 million for 40.25 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Shares for $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,917 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).