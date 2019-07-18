Columbia Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T); Dsam Partners Llp Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 18.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 1.36M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE Greets Huge Gold Coin to Showcase Perth Mint ETF – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HBO reclaims Emmy-nomination lead from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why This Dividend Aristocrat Is One Of Our Highest Ranked Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,081 were accumulated by First Utd Natl Bank Tru. Loudon Management Limited Liability Co has 13,935 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0.85% or 61,730 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 1.58% or 32,485 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Invests has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 96,702 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4.78 million shares. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Convergence Invest Ltd reported 1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amg National Trust Natl Bank owns 43,219 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Commerce Limited accumulated 20,300 shares. North owns 0.98% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 187,558 shares. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 780,053 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,071 shares. Hap Trading Limited invested in 0.07% or 11,848 shares. 410,000 are held by Clal Hldgs Limited. South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.45% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6.09 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,225 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 26,321 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kensico Mngmt holds 15.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11.55M shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 88,397 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York invested 0.24% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Addison Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,059 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 31,100 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt. 12,500 are held by Korea Invest.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cheniere (LNG) Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance; Announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 17, 2018.