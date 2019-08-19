Columbia Asset Management Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Raised Position by $491,673

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,837 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 16,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.22% or 35,767 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc stated it has 42,553 shares. Rothschild Il holds 1.54% or 47,855 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.34% or 634,188 shares. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 2,740 shares. Diker Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. National Pension Serv invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 149,339 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,156 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 131,870 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 14,974 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 11 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 9,625 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mngmt owns 12,759 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13,351 shares to 899,737 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co Del (NYSE:F).

