Columbia Asset Management Boosted Holding in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by $729,300 as Share Price Declined; Usb (USB) Market Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased Position by $629,280

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 2.07 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Usb (USB) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 13,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 43,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Usb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 1.32 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Management Lp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.52% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Apg Asset Nv has 1.78M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 13,132 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 490,795 shares. United Fire owns 518,675 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.63 million shares. 1.56M were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 0.07% stake. Essex Invest Ltd Com has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 150 shares. Schulhoff reported 118,801 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Assoc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.65% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 30,134 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Co has 3,993 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar(Len) (NYSE:LEN) by 132,612 shares to 414,839 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast A(Cmcsa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KBA).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.