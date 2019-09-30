Columbia Asset Management Boosted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $517,752 as Stock Value Declined; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Brinker Capital Raised Its Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 26,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 114,467 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 88,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.10M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Toujeo Max SoloStar Will Launch in Retail Pharmacies Across the U.S. in 3Q; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATISIRAN DEMONSTRATED IMPROVEMENT IN MULTIPLE QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES, COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 43,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 926,080 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.55% or 12,794 shares. Coastline Tru owns 23,306 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 1.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 61,150 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Trust Commercial Bank reported 111,361 shares. Raymond James Na holds 161,854 shares. Jlb & owns 62,815 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Com has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation owns 1.22 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stralem And Communication Incorporated has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16,063 shares to 77,287 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,491 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).