Colony Group Upped Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $687,015; Castine Capital Management Stake in Dnb Finl (DNBF) Increased as Shares Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,650 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 9,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $213.32. About 436,079 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 325 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds MRV, Exits FirstRand; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO ASKS THE GENERAL MEETING FOR AN AUTHORISATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO 3.5 PER CENT OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AS WELL AS THE AUTHORISATION TO DNB MARKETS OF 0.5; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.6% vs 15.8%; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT MOVES TO UNDERWEIGHT EQUITIES VS NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL SAYS AS PART OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF CHIEF BANKING OFFICER OF CO AND OF UNIT, DNB FIRST – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Valmet Management Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 18; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds Banco do Brasil; 07/05/2018 – Norwegian Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 16/04/2018 – DNB: OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU PERMANENT MEMBERS OF GROUP MGMT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: SEES 1Q NORWEGIAN HOUSE PRICE INCREASES CONTINUING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 14,741 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 71 shares. Castine Capital Management holds 223,055 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Co invested in 7,500 shares. State Street invested in 5,711 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 160 shares. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,936 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 8,940 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management owns 25,465 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 101,255 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 228,959 were accumulated by Fj Capital Mgmt Llc. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chesco bank enters Philadelphia market with $49M acquisition – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on October 04, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DNB Financial Corp Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $93,787 activity. Biery James R. had bought 106 shares worth $4,770 on Monday, July 1. Joyner Mildred C had bought 181 shares worth $8,145. Barsz Peter Richard bought $7,519 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, April 1. 167 shares valued at $7,515 were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F on Monday, July 1. On Monday, April 1 Fillippo Thomas A bought $7,672 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 200 shares. 73 shares were bought by Malloy James A, worth $2,800.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was made by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. $13.62 million worth of stock was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Currency Hedge Msci by 32,659 shares to 77,803 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,063 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).