Colony Group Upped Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $419,580 as Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings Llc

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 130.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 5,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.69. About 1.46M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 161.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 100,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 162,525 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 62,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 2.94M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 7,942 shares to 17,488 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Index (IWP) by 9,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,195 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv reported 19,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 200 shares. Spectrum Management Gp Incorporated owns 225 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 7.67 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 25,025 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prtn Lc reported 39,650 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 7,190 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.33% or 294,191 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 72,971 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 49,252 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 0.1% or 329,503 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Optimum Investment stated it has 824 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.21 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 29,335 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel has 741,800 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.55% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sir Cap LP reported 2.21% stake. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP holds 12.71M shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 451,472 shares. Trust Asset Lc has invested 10.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 633,999 shares. L & S Advsr, California-based fund reported 44,369 shares. Investors has 22.57M shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 101,360 shares or 0.08% of the stock.