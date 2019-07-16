Colony Group Trimmed Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $5.48 Million; Share Price Rose; Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Market Valuation Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Boosted Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 868,957 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 72.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 69,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,479 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 95,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 71,500 shares to 191,754 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 570,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 94,624 shares to 109,801 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 14,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). John G Ullman And Associates Inc owns 129,922 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 16,840 shares. Pioneer Bank N A Or has invested 2.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,477 shares. Thompson Management holds 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 17,848 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 479,401 shares. Advisory Net Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 423,288 shares. 146,452 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.17% stake. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,918 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.54% or 299,933 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 4,800 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa stated it has 34,549 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.