Colony Group Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Boosted by $587,044; Ladder Cap (LADR) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) by 111.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 6,265 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 146,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 299,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 464,884 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares to 570,030 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 191,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Group Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 61,449 shares. Voya Inv Management invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP owns 1,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited owns 907,123 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 10,027 are held by Scotia Cap. Allstate holds 28,731 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 172,410 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd holds 2,263 shares. Laffer holds 40,273 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 443,843 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.69% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Zacks Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 329,028 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond Etf by 17,760 shares to 47,833 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 26,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).