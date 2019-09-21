Colony Group Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Has Upped; As Enerplus Corp. (ERF) Stock Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Position by $1.82 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp. (ERF) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 260,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.75M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 1.08 million shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 20,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 110,438 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, up from 90,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 9,855 shares to 40,097 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 99,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 44,143 shares to 379,552 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays High Yield Bond by 9,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc Com (NYSE:CTLT).