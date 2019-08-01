Colony Group Raised Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Has Lowered Position by $15.53 Million

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 22,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 129,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, up from 106,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.9. About 2.29 million shares traded or 38.94% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Inc accumulated 36,289 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. Diker Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 2,424 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Company invested 2.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Com reported 15,616 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth has invested 4.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 53,698 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 600,183 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt reported 36,540 shares. Citizens Northern reported 15,409 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 2.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 270 were reported by Professionals Inc. Professional Advisory Incorporated stated it has 11,447 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $373.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Small Cap Equit (SCHC) by 18,984 shares to 160,562 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,894 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

