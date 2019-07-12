Colony Group Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.01 Million; Valuation Rose; Forest Hill Capital Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) Has Cut by $1.07 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 75,819 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 14,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,463 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 46,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 16.75M shares traded or 144.00% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares to 566,190 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). James Inv Research Inc holds 0.14% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 38,020 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,847 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.01% or 268,984 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 185 shares. Secor Capital LP stated it has 6,422 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dean Cap Mngmt reported 0.75% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 14,177 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 12,151 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 14 shares.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $20.89M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Control Tower – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “iHeartMedia Announces It Has Been Approved for Listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Italy pushing telecoms merger to break broadband logjam – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Bancorp, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hospitality Properties Trust Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 9th – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mngmt holds 76,336 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. 4,441 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Halsey Associates Ct reported 55,618 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd reported 15,640 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mawer Invest reported 1.97M shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Llc holds 107,107 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd holds 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 297,997 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.8% or 67,745 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,151 shares stake. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 58,943 shares. St Germain D J reported 144,978 shares stake. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 205,566 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has 1.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street hits new highs on rate-cut optimism – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.