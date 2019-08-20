Colony Group Position in Harris (HRS) Has Decreased by $1.63 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Hrt Financial Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $2.88 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 80.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 10,238 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 12,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Designating April 11-17, 2018 as Black Maternal Health Week; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP – CONTRACT FOR CO TO SERVE AS PRIME CONTRACTOR, SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR FOR AAI’S FUTURISTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning II Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s: Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 406, Tx, No Credit Impact Related To Assessed Valuation Correction Request; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Harris’ `clean slate’ bill moves forward

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 68,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 126,286 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 194,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 8.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc reported 1.16 million shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has 1.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 161,098 shares. 120,492 are held by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 106,734 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 11.06 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Martin And Tn stated it has 47,439 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 93.83 million shares. Rockland stated it has 190,820 shares. Colonial Tru owns 24,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 21,165 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 65,508 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 2.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel has 2.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Lc has invested 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,462 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

