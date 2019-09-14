Colony Group Position in American Tower (AMT) Raised by $1.46 Million; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $10.67 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 173.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 140,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 221,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 80,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 584,356 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 79.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, up from 9,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C.. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 197,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atika Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% or 118,000 shares. Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,164 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 65,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 35,245 shares. Css Lc Il has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Prudential Financial Inc holds 3,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 82,524 shares. L And S Advsrs has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Icon Advisers has invested 0.56% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 463,580 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 30,672 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 6,354 shares to 255,764 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Communication Services Spdr Etf by 138,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,669 shares, and cut its stake in Us Food Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 48,395 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 3,553 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 364,509 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 350 shares. Automobile Association owns 200,899 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charter Tru has 12,369 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 371,327 are held by Davis R M. Kistler stated it has 369 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,731 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Psagot House Ltd reported 413 shares. 5,863 were reported by Caxton Ltd Partnership. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Com, New York-based fund reported 26,454 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancorp Of Hawaii accumulated 0.02% or 1,140 shares. Hilltop owns 1,586 shares.

