Colony Group Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Has Cut by $5.48 Million as Share Value Rose; North Star Asset Management Maintains Holding in Equifax (EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 113,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48 million, up from 109,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Equifax revealed last year that a massive hacking exposed the personal data of nearly 150 million consumers; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 72.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 69,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 26,479 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 95,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hwg Holdings Lp reported 8,584 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 429,859 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.22 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 759,977 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 231,274 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Co. At Savings Bank has 0.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 65,339 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 10,753 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beck Mack & Oliver has invested 3.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.15% or 9.24 million shares. Argent Trust Com accumulated 109,205 shares. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership holds 23,966 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts Etf (VEA) by 179,445 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $42.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 25,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) by 8,086 shares to 18,832 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

