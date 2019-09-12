Colony Group Maintains Position in At&T (T); Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosted Its Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) as Market Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 5.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 54.85 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.20 million, up from 49.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 10.43 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 263.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 256,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 353,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, up from 97,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 22.21 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX) by 12,584 shares to 147,991 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,662 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank owns 171,358 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 20,660 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 948,037 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 15.10M shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Llc holds 10,678 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 59.06M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 3.40 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 13,249 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Mngmt. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 86,444 shares. Jcic Asset Management invested in 13,257 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arrow Fin Corporation has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 356,303 were reported by Finemark Natl Bancorporation. Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Amer Century reported 5.57M shares.

