Colony Group Lowered Position in Verisign (VRSN) by $1.18 Million; Lbmc Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in A F L A C (AFL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 2.76 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 6,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 76,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 82,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $205.12. About 178,977 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.09 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25,323 shares to 58,444 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

