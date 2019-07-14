Colony Group Increased Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.31 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Prudential Plc Has Decreased Holding

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 85.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 24,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,958 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 29,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 756,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422.24M, down from 7.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 164,253 shares to 172,929 shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 240,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Lc owns 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,681 shares. At Natl Bank stated it has 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated reported 345,269 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 5,287 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd stated it has 21,680 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sit Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,183 shares. National Pension Service stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Llc reported 6.31M shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 43,256 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.08% stake. Horseman Management Limited holds 20,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 123,354 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.01% or 3,526 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 36,909 shares stake. Nadler Grp holds 14,112 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.9% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3.06M were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.57% or 163,414 shares. State Street holds 0.82% or 196.38 million shares. Dumont & Blake Advsr Limited Co invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Truepoint Inc holds 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 15,682 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.02 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.88% or 380,570 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trust Company Of Virginia Va holds 1.76% or 247,634 shares in its portfolio. 338,537 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 61,130 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Small Cap Equit (SCHC) by 18,984 shares to 160,562 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,530 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Financial Etf (XLF).