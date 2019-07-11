Colony Group Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.99 Million; Lincoln Capital Raised Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $407,750 as Stock Value Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 29,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 20,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 4.56 million shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.53 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,569 shares to 115,185 shares, valued at $28.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,124 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Electronic Arts, USANA Health Sciences, and Broadcom Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EA, XLNX, MGM – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “EA Stock Breaches 200-Day with Another Ugly Session – Schaeffers Research” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,161.79 down -8.44 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 349 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 48,140 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 4,992 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 1,700 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Victory Mngmt reported 85,507 shares. Kepos LP owns 20,137 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 488,108 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Company Nj stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eminence Cap LP holds 1.34M shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 22,135 shares. Sit Associates accumulated 0.05% or 16,175 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4,584 shares.