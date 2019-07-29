Colony Group Holds Stake in Altria Group (MO); Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $4.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 8,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,924 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 14,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,790 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.99 million, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 16,744 shares to 66,192 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci All Country Asia Ex Jpn Idx (AAXJ) by 22,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,917 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited Liability invested in 3,788 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 19,718 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Maryland Capital Management holds 0.17% or 24,375 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Company holds 36,198 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,180 shares. Grimes Co reported 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hennessy Advsrs reported 0.41% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 37,097 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 21,301 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 254,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 8,048 are owned by Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca). Butensky Cohen Fincl Security reported 22,743 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,725 shares. Private Wealth owns 40,551 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mngmt holds 1.17% or 149,366 shares. Argyle Capital has invested 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 15,171 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 8,240 shares. Wealth Architects Limited stated it has 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westchester Capital Mgmt reported 961 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,213 shares. Paw Capital holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,500 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,917 shares. Stephens Ar has 200,962 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 36,508 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Management Limited Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Frontier reported 30,286 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 30,320 shares to 425,580 shares, valued at $14.83B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).