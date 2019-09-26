Colony Group Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Raised by $476,544; Denali Advisors Holds Stake in Employers Holdings (EIG)

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 22,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 14,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 891,440 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) by 9999.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 10,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $431,000, up from 101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 135,557 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EIG shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.84 million shares or 0.57% less from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd owns 51,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Gp accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 6,112 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% or 104,900 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 47,303 shares. D E Shaw And Communications invested in 0.01% or 95,532 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 33,225 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 19,150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,846 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,869 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 197 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PBF) by 187,100 shares to 45,700 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,100 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 592,154 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 8,758 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 8,180 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has 6,237 shares. The New York-based Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 8.84% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 98,709 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 140,104 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,398 were reported by Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Beach Inv Management Ltd invested 5.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 639,739 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Management Llp. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 39,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.98% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).