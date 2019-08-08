Colony Group Holding in Crocs Com (CROX) Has Cut by $968,300 as Valuation Declined; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Stake in Moog (MOG.A) Has Upped as Market Value Were Volatile

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 118.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 209,164 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 385,184 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.49 million, up from 176,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 7,966 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc Com (CROX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 38,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 55,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 94,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 423,365 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 128,025 shares to 532,345 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $267,100 activity.

