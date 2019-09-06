Colony Group Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Has Raised by $307,692; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Its At&T (T) Position

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 4,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 9,401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, up from 4,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 1.00M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 8.51 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 0.09% or 8,872 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 114,804 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,495 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 85,096 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 127,566 shares. 8,555 were accumulated by Gideon Advsr. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 42,849 shares. Natl Inv Wi reported 43,104 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Ltd has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 257,439 shares. Triangle Wealth owns 14,393 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company accumulated 0.8% or 189,564 shares. Architects Incorporated owns 3,370 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 112,834 are owned by Argi Inv Limited Liability Company.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares to 50,861 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,879 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,335 shares to 70,252 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (IWO) by 2,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,416 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc Com Usd0.01 Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bancorporation reported 35,950 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 672,234 are held by Nordea Inv Management. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 734 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,145 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.86 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested in 0.06% or 5,534 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). James Invest Research holds 255,788 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 81,840 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 51,119 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.08% or 27,813 shares. Granite Inv owns 12,672 shares. 204,231 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc.